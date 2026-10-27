EDGE partners with SFC Energy for advanced energy solutions

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE, the UAE’s advanced technology and defence group, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SFC Energy to develop, validate and commercialise advanced power solutions for defence, public security and critical infrastructure applications in the UAE.

Within EDGE, the agreement will be executed by Al Fahad Electrical Systems, an EDGE entity specialised in integrated security systems and IT infrastructure.

Together, EDGE and SFC Energy will further develop SFC JENNY and SFC EMILY tactical fuel cells, EFOY hybrid power systems, and SFC LAPS-R power supply platforms. These solutions will be customised for advanced security solutions, including high-energy and directed-energy laser applications.

The first demonstrators are in development, with the partners exploring opportunities for local manufacturing, integration and servicing, as well as export potential within the region.

Yousuf Al Antali, CEO of Al Fahad Electrical Systems, said, “Reliable and resilient power is at the heart of national security. This agreement brings together SFC Energy’s advanced fuel cell technologies with EDGE’s expertise in critical infrastructure protection, creating new capabilities specifically designed for complex environments. By ensuring local integration, validation and manufacturing, we aim to strengthen the UAE’s long-term security and self-sufficiency.”

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG, said, “The UAE is making a deliberate, long-term investment in technological sovereignty and modern security infrastructure. EDGE Group brings deep knowledge of the local market with proven systems integration capability. This makes it the natural partner for us. Together with Al Fahad, we will now move our hybrid energy solutions, along with the laser power platform for directed energy systems, into operational service."

He added, "The proof-of-concept projects will be the first decisive step. Local integration, servicing and manufacturing will then give us a firm foundation to grow in the UAE and regionally. The deepening strategic relationship between Germany and the UAE, most recently reinforced through bilateral engagements at the highest political level, gives all of this further momentum.”

As part of EDGE, the Homeland Security cluster is a dynamic group of entities dedicated to advanced technologies in IT, power, and critical security infrastructure. SFC Energy is a global specialist in the production and sale of hybrid energy systems and fuel cell technology.