DCT Abu Dhabi nurtures emerging creative talent through 'Al Hosn Emerging Talent’ programme

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is nurturing emerging creative talent through the second edition of its Al Hosn Emerging Talent programme, an eight-week initiative combining heritage education and design development to support UAE-based recent graduates and early-career creatives.

Running until 19th November 2026 under the theme "Traces of Abu Dhabi", the programme brings together eight emerging creatives from design and related disciplines to explore the emirate's history through archaeological discoveries, historical objects and archival images, using their research to develop original patterns and contemporary product concepts.

Over the duration, participants gain direct access to Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites, collections and specialist knowledge through sessions at Qasr Al Hosn, House of Artisans, Zayed National Museum, and Al Ain Museum, alongside partner design studios.

Guided visits and specialist sessions with DCT Abu Dhabi archaeologists, conservators, curators and cultural interpretation teams introduce the cohort to different approaches to researching and understanding the emirate’s material and visual history.

The programme then takes participants from research into practice through design workshops, mentorship, studio development and project reviews led by established Emirati and UAE-based designers and creative practitioners.

Participants develop their research into original patterns and product concepts, while strengthening skills in material application, range development, presentation and commercial thinking. Technical prototyping support from MAKE Abu Dhabi helps participants consider materials, fabrication methods and the feasibility of translating their concepts into physical products.

By the end of the programme, each participant develops a portfolio-ready pattern system, product proposal, mock-up and physical prototype. The journey culminates in a final showcase on 19th November 2026, where the completed proposals will be presented and three winning concepts selected to progress towards further development, production and potential sale through DCT Abu Dhabi’s cultural-site retail stores.

By giving emerging talent meaningful access to cultural collections, expertise and professional networks, Al Hosn Emerging Talent demonstrates how cultural institutions can contribute to skills development and create viable pathways into the UAE’s creative economy. In doing so, it reinforces Qasr Al Hosn as a living source of knowledge and learning through different mediums.

The initiative forms part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s continued efforts to nurture local and UAE-based creative talent, strengthen the cultural and creative industries, and position Abu Dhabi’s museums, heritage sites and collections as active platforms for learning, experimentation and professional development.

It also reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s wider commitment to protect, preserve and promote Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage, while ensuring it remains relevant and accessible to new generations.