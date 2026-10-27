UAE, Russia discuss closer parliamentary cooperation at BRICS forum

NEW DELHI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, India.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the UAE and Russia, enhance parliamentary cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Ghobash congratulated Volodin on his re-election as Chairman of the State Duma and highlighted the longstanding strategic relations between the two countries, reaffirming their leaderships' commitment to expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the State Duma through closer institutional coordination, parliamentary friendship committees, reciprocal visits and exchanges of legislative expertise.

Ghobash also called for greater cooperation between specialised parliamentary committees, particularly in the economic, technological and energy sectors, as well as exchanges of expertise on legislation and policies supporting investment, innovation and sustainable development.

He welcomed the growth in economic, trade and investment ties between the UAE and Russia, noting that bilateral agreements offered opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly in energy, advanced technology and the new economy.

Volodin praised the strength and stability of UAE-Russia relations, saying they had continued to develop across various sectors despite global crises and challenges.

He reaffirmed both countries' commitment to strengthening their partnership and building on their shared achievements.

Volodin also commended the UAE's humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, particularly its successful mediation in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting its role in facilitating the exchanges, alleviating the humanitarian impact of the conflict and supporting dialogue and peaceful solutions.