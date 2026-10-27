Belgian 10-year borrowing costs hit highest level since 2011

BRUSSELS, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgium borrowed €2.8 billion from the financial markets on Monday, including €1.3 billion in 10-year debt at an average interest rate of 4.41 percent, its highest rate for that maturity since November 2011, according to the Federal Debt Agency.

Belgium’s borrowing costs have been rising sharply in recent months, with 10-year yields exceeding 4 percent in September, amid market expectations of higher central bank interest rates to curb inflation fuelled by rising energy costs.

Government borrowing is also facing competition from US technology companies raising substantial funds to finance artificial intelligence infrastructure, including data centres.

Higher interest rates are also increasing government debt-servicing costs and affecting household borrowing, including mortgages.

Rising borrowing costs have also brought forward the risk of a debt snowball effect in Belgium to 2029 from 2031.

The borrowing also included bonds maturing in 2033 and 2040. Belgium raised €897 million from bonds due in 2033 at an average yield of 4.06 percent, and €610 million from bonds maturing in 2040 at an average yield of 4.74 percent.