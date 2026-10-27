Zayed International Foundation for Environment launches third 'One Million Trees' campaign

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed International Foundation for the Environment has launched the third phase of its One Million Trees campaign under the theme "Planting for Sustainability", in collaboration with Hemaya Schools, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) as the strategic partner and DAMAC Properties and CMC Markets as main sponsors.

The campaign builds on the Foundation's tree-planting efforts over the past decade, aimed at advancing environmental sustainability, expanding green spaces, and promoting a culture of environmental volunteering and community participation in the UAE.

The third phase was launched at Hemaya Girls School in Al Karama, Dubai, with the participation of students, volunteers, and representatives of the organisers and partners. The event highlighted the importance of collaboration between educational institutions and the public and private sectors in supporting national environmental initiatives and raising awareness of tree planting and natural resource conservation.

The campaign aims to plant more than one million trees in successive phases, contributing to the expansion of green spaces, improved environmental quality, biodiversity conservation and mitigation of climate change impacts, in line with the UAE's national sustainability and climate action objectives.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad bin Fahad, Chairman of the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, said that the campaign reflects the Foundation's commitment to continuing the environmental legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made environmental protection and the development of natural resources a cornerstone of the UAE's development.

He noted that engaging school students in the campaign is one of its key objectives, helping to build a generation aware of environmental issues and the importance of trees and green spaces. He emphasised that when a child plants a tree today, the value of sustainability is also being instilled in society for the future.

The campaign will continue during the final quarter of 2026, with the fourth phase scheduled for 19th November in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Municipality, as part of joint efforts to expand tree planting and vegetation cover in the emirate. Further tree-planting activities are planned for December, concluding the campaign's activities for 2026 as part of its plan to achieve the target of planting one million trees.

The campaign will focus on planting trees suited to the UAE's environmental conditions, particularly the Ghaf tree, a national symbol of resilience and adaptation to climatic conditions, known for its drought tolerance and contribution to supporting the local ecosystem.