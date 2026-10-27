Khalifa University, ICEYE partner to advance UAE’s space ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ICEYE, the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space, and Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to advance space research, applied innovation and the development of specialised talent in the UAE.

The partnership brings together Khalifa University’s research and academic capabilities and ICEYE’s satellite engineering and operational expertise to explore pathways from research and education to practical space applications.

It also represents a further step in ICEYE’s long-term commitment to support the development of the UAE’s space ecosystem, connecting talent development, research, and industrial expertise to strengthen local capabilities.

The partners will explore opportunities to work on industry-informed engineering, data, software, and AI challenges, working individually or in multidisciplinary teams under joint academic and ICEYE supervision.

The collaboration will also explore summer internships, semester placements, co-operative education, and graduate opportunities at ICEYE, with placements that may be based in its Abu Dhabi and Espoo operations, as well as its wider international operations.

“Space innovation depends on more than access to technology; it requires research capability, specialised talent and pathways to turn knowledge into practical applications. By bringing Khalifa University’s scientific and engineering expertise together with ICEYE’s industry experience, this partnership can create meaningful opportunities for collaborative research, experiential learning and the development of capabilities that support the UAE’s space ambitions,” said Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University.

Christos Kolimenakis, CEO of ICEYE UAE, stated, “ICEYE is committed to being a long-term industrial partner to the UAE and supporting its ambition to build a world-class, sovereign space ecosystem. That means developing capabilities across the entire value chain, from the people who design and build space systems to the teams that operate them and turn their data into intelligence.”

Khalifa University faculty and researchers, alongside ICEYE's technical teams, will explore joint and sponsored research, technology demonstrations and academic publications with the aim of connecting scientific expertise to real-world space applications.