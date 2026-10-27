UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Togo

LOMÉ, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ghanem Issa Al Falahi presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Togo to Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové, President of the Republic of Togo, during an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Lomé.

Al Falahi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Savi de Tové, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Togo and its people.

For his part, President Savi de Tové conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Savi de Tové wished Al Falahi success in his duties to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, affirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Al Falahi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Togo, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various fields, which would contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Togo, and ways to further develop them to serve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.