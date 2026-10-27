Over 200 companies and brands to participate in 8th Adventure and Camping Exhibition

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The eighth edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition will open tomorrow, Wednesday, 28 October, at Expo Al Dhaid, bringing together more than 200 companies and brands specialising in camping equipment, adventure gear and vehicle accessories.

The exhibition will serve as a dedicated platform connecting outdoor enthusiasts with companies showcasing the latest products and equipment for camping and off-road activities. The five-day event will run until 1 November 2026.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of products designed to meet the needs of adventure enthusiasts and outdoor travellers. Exhibits will include camping equipment, outdoor supplies, off-road vehicle accessories and vehicle modification solutions, enabling visitors to discover new products, compare available options and engage directly with specialised companies and brands.

Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, said: "Specialised exhibitions play a vital role in transforming public interests into opportunities for business engagement and commercial exchange, while providing companies with a direct platform to better understand and respond to their customers' needs.

Against this backdrop, we are committed to strengthening the Adventure and Camping Exhibition as a platform that brings together the community's passion for outdoor adventures and the continuous development of products and solutions serving this sector. This approach creates broader opportunities for companies to reach their target audiences while enabling visitors to explore available options and make more informed decisions when selecting equipment for their trips."

The exhibition highlights the diversity of products and services within the adventure and camping sector, extending beyond traditional camping equipment to include vehicle modifications and outdoor solutions. It also provides participating companies with an opportunity to showcase their products to a specialised audience, establish direct relationships with customers and gain valuable insights into market interests and expectations. Visitors, meanwhile, can compare products and explore solutions tailored to their individual requirements.

The eighth edition builds on Expo Al Dhaid's continued efforts to host specialised exhibitions that diversify its calendar of events, attract businesses and visitors, and provide a supportive environment for commercial engagement and the promotion of products and services across sectors aligned with community interests.