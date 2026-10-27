Abdullah bin Zayed, Australia’s FM discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations by phone

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Australia, as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, during a phone call with Penny Wong, Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The two ministers also exchanged views on current developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.