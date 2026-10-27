New Economy Academy, DIB partner to launch Financial Literacy Programme

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The New Economy Academy, in partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), has launched the Financial Literacy Programme designed to equip business owners with practical financial knowledge, digital tools and resource management skills needed to manage growth, and build more sustainable businesses.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the UAE National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2026–2030, which sets a national vision for equitable access to, and responsible use of, quality financial services that strengthen financial resilience and wellbeing for individuals and businesses.

The launch follows a cooperation agreement between the New Economy Academy and DIB, signed by Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy and Saoud AlJassem, Chief of Commercial Banking at DIB, respectively, at the academy in Dubai.

The programme forms part of ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship.

A key objective of the programme is to train more than 500 entrepreneurs looking to expand their financial knowledge and strengthen their involvement in managing and establishing their own businesses, across two cohorts. It creates a unique, hands-on training model that integrates sound financial management principles with modern AI tools and operational sustainability practices - all as part of the Entrepreneurship Programme, which aims to train 10,000 Emiratis over five years.

This approach directly empowers business owners to make informed investment decisions, optimise cash flow and resource management, and enhance their capacity to scale and secure funding. It also contributes to boosting the competitiveness of the SME sector and reinforcing its role as a key driver of sustainable economic development.

Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy, affirmed that this strategic partnership with DIB reflects a shared vision to enhance the efficiency of national enterprises across all economic sectors, particularly the SME sector which plays a vital role in the national economy, and to boost their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

Dr. Faridoon said: “The launch of the Financial Literacy Programme marks a key milestone in our journey toward building a knowledge economy rooted in innovation and future readiness. The New Economy Academy believes that empowering SMEs starts with equipping entrepreneurs with modern financial and technological tools to make informed investment decisions. We are confident that supporting more than 500 national ventures will leave a tangible impact on reinforcing the business sector's resilience, in line with national directives to establish the UAE as the premier global hub for entrepreneurs.”

Saoud AlJassem, Chief of Commercial Banking, DIB, stated that signing this partnership agreement with the New Economy Academy reflects DIB’s commitment to supporting the development of the national economy across all sectors, particularly SMEs which serve as key drivers of economic growth and innovation in the UAE.

AlJassem said: “SMEs are central to the UAE’s economic progress, and strengthening their financial capabilities is essential to building a more resilient and competitive business environment. At DIB, our role extends beyond providing banking solutions. We are committed to supporting initiatives that help entrepreneurs understand financial planning, manage cash flow, adopt digital tools and make informed decisions that support business continuity, responsible growth and long-term financial stability. This initiative is closely aligned with DIB’s commitment to responsible banking, sustainability and community impact. Financial education plays an important role in helping entrepreneurs make better decisions, build confidence and contribute to a more resilient economy. Through this partnership, we are supporting the UAE’s wider ambition to develop a financially aware and future-ready SME sector.”

The programme covers four core pillars encompassing key aspects of modern financial management. The first focuses on financial planning, enabling participants to understand planning tools, build professional budgets, manage expenses and develop financial and capital forecasts.

The second pillar centres on financial behaviours, helping participants optimise resources, minimise financial waste, manage operational expenditure and establish short- and long-term financial goals.

The third pillar addresses AI for business growth, enabling participants to use AI tools for financial analysis, reporting, economic forecasting automation and cost management to support decision-making.

The fourth pillar focuses on investment and future planning, helping participants plan major investment and financial decisions while enhancing business efficiency and readiness for funding and scaling.