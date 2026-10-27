Abdullah bin Zayed, Latvia's FM discuss bilateral relations, regional, international developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Latvia, as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation across various fields, during a phone call with Baiba Braže, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia.

The two sides also exchanged views on current developments in the region, as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.