Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award announces shortlist for its 10th edition

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award has announced the shortlist of nominees for its 10th edition in 2026, featuring 27 individuals and entities across nine categories, with three nominees shortlisted in each category.

The winners will be announced during the highly anticipated closing ceremony, scheduled to take place on 9 November 2026 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

The Award is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, with the support, guidance and follow up of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

Organised by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues to recognise outstanding sporting achievements and celebrate inspiring role models across various fields of women's sports. The Award also supports sporting talent and expertise, encouraging Emirati and Arab women to pursue excellence and achieve further success on regional and international stages.

The shortlist reflects the diversity of sporting achievements among the nominees, bringing together distinguished female athletes who have won medals and titles at world, continental and international championships, alongside emerging talents, para-athletes, coaches, sports media professionals, families and sports teams.

The 10th edition of the Award received 509 applications from 13 Arab countries, reflecting its expanding reach and growing recognition across the region. The total prize money amounts to AED 2.2 million, reaffirming the Award's commitment to supporting sporting excellence and inspiring more talented individuals to achieve outstanding results.

In the Best Arab Female Athlete category, the shortlist includes Kuwait's Mashael Al Marzouqi in basketball, Jordan's Fadia Mazen Kharfan in taekwondo, and the UAE's Maryam Karim in athletics, in recognition of their remarkable achievements and medals at world, continental and international championships.

In the Best Emirati Female Athlete category, Maryam Adnan Ismail Al Ali, Asma Hassan Ali Al Hosani, and Al Anoud Ibrahim Abdullah Al Harbi have been shortlisted. All three athletes compete in jiu-jitsu and have been recognised for their achievements in local, continental and international championships, as well as their contributions to strengthening the UAE's presence in the sport.

The Best Young Athlete category features the UAE's Hind Sayed Adham Al Hashemi in jiujitsu and mixed martial arts, Reem Yousuf Al Ali in taekwondo, and Fatima Adnan Ismail Al Ali in jiujitsu. Their nominations highlight the importance of identifying promising sporting talent and encouraging younger generations to pursue excellence and achieve success.

In the Best Female Athlete in NonOlympic Sports category, the shortlist includes the UAE's Kulthum Mousa Al Mazmi in running, Egypt's Nour Mohamed Ibrahim in powerlifting, and the UAE's Alia Abdulsalam Mohammed in Formula 4 powerboat racing, following their outstanding performances in international and world competitions.

The Best Female Paralympic Athlete category includes the UAE's Aisha Salem Al Khaldi in athletics, Salama Rashid Al Khatri in cycling, and Moza Obaid Al Zeyoudi in powerlifting. Their nominations recognise their sporting achievements and their role in showcasing the capabilities of female athletes of determination while strengthening their presence in international competitions.

In the Best Sporting Family category, the shortlisted nominees are the family of Morocco's Abdelilah Iskiri, the family of the UAE's Subha Bashir Muftah Mubarak, and the family of Jordan's Khaled Darwish Saifan. The nominations recognise the vital role families play in promoting a culture of sports participation, encouraging family members to compete and supporting their achievements at various levels.

The Best Influential Figure in Sports Media category features Oman's Zainab Khamis Saeed Al Zadjali, the UAE's Fatima Eidha Al Ameri, and Bahrain's Maryam Al Shehab. Their nominations acknowledge their contributions to developing sports media content, highlighting women's sporting achievements, raising community awareness of the importance of sports, and showcasing inspiring initiatives and experiences across different sporting fields.

In the Best Coach category, the shortlist includes Bahrain's Farahnaz Sameer Al Saati in taekwondo, Tunisia's Sahbi Khardani in rowing, and the UAE's Al Yazia Khalfan Mohammed. The nominees have been recognised for their efforts in preparing athletes, enhancing their technical performance, and supporting their participation in various competitions and championships.

The shortlist concludes with the Best Women's Sports Team category, featuring the UAE Women's National Taekwondo Team, Al Oyoun Girls Sports Club from Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi Athletics Club.

As it celebrates its 10th edition, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues to strengthen its position as a leading Arab platform for celebrating women's sporting achievements, recognising talented individuals and professionals who have contributed to the development of sports, and inspiring future generations to participate, compete and pursue their ambitions.

The Award's closing ceremony, scheduled to take place on 9 November 2026 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, will announce the winners across the various categories. The occasion will celebrate a decade of excellence, dedication and achievement, reflecting the continued efforts to support and empower women and strengthen their position in the sports sector at regional and international levels.