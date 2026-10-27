Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre to host cetacean languages talk

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre, in collaboration with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, will host a Science Talk titled “The Languages of the Cetaceans” on 29th October, inviting the public to explore the remarkable ways whales and dolphins communicate and the latest research into understanding their communication.

The talk, taking place at 18:30 at the Centre's auditorium, will be led by Dr. Olivier Adam, Deputy Director of the Ocean Institute at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, who will share insights into how whales and dolphins use sound to communicate and form social bonds. He will explore the unique vocal mechanisms of different whale species and how artificial intelligence may help unlock the meaning of these underwater conversations.

The session is part of the Centre's efforts to promote awareness of marine life and the importance of protecting it, while offering the public an opportunity to explore the latest scientific discoveries and research in the field.

Since its launch in 2023, the Science Talk series at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre has welcomed nearly 4,000 guests, bringing together experts, enthusiasts and the wider community to explore topics spanning science, environmental conservation and the natural history of the Arabian region. Through expert-led discussions, the series continues to inspire deeper understanding of the natural world and the importance of protecting it for future generations.