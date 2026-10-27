UAE Justice Minister, US Attorney General discuss joint legal and judicial cooperation

WASHINGTON, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice, and Todd Blanche, United States Attorney General, discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United States in the legal and judicial fields and in combating crime.

The meeting was held at the US Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, in the presence of Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and the United States and their shared commitment to developing frameworks for international judicial cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries.

Discussions also covered the latest developments regarding the ratification procedures for the Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement signed between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of continuing to strengthen their partnership and coordination in international judicial cooperation, contributing to efforts to combat crime and uphold the rule of law.