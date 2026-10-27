Zayed University places 20 faculty members among World’s Top 2% Scientists

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) – Zayed University has secured international research recognition, with 20 faculty members named in the 2026 Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list. The recognition highlights the breadth and impact of research across the University, spanning disciplines that contribute to scientific advancement and address key societal and economic priorities.

The 20 faculty members represent five colleges, which are the College of Technological Innovation, College of Natural and Health Sciences, College of Interdisciplinary Studies, College of Business, and College of Communication and Media Sciences. Their research spans fields including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, health and environmental sciences, and business, reflecting the breadth of expertise and research taking place across the university.

Prof. Kevin Hall, President and CEO of Zayed University, said, “Having 20 faculty members recognized in the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list reflects the strength of our academic expertise and our commitment to advancing research across the University. Their work enriches our students’ learning experience, contributes to their respective fields, and addresses challenges relevant to the UAE’s priorities. By fostering a strong research culture, we are strengthening Zayed University’s contribution to developing the knowledge, talent and capabilities that will support the UAE’s future and its transition towards a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

The Stanford–Elsevier database assesses researchers using standardised citation indicators derived from Scopus author profiles. These include citation impact, the h-index, the co-authorship-adjusted hm-index and a composite citation score. Researchers are classified across scientific fields and subfields to account for differences in citation practices between disciplines.

A number of Zayed University’s faculty members have appeared in previous editions, including some for multiple consecutive years, reflecting the sustained international visibility of research produced at Zayed University. The latest recognition reinforces the University’s focus on advancing research that informs education and contributes to the UAE’s knowledge and innovation landscape.