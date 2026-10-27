8th Abu Dhabi International Boat Show returns to Abu Dhabi in November

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the eighth and largest edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) returns to the Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, from 19-22 November 2026.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the upcoming edition will be the largest in the show's history, bringing together the entire marine community to celebrate life on the water. Spanning indoor exhibition halls, outdoor displays, and the Marina Waterfront showcase, the boat show unites global brands, committed buyers, and marine lifestyle enthusiasts on one platform.

Taking place at the start of the Gulf marine season, ADIBS provides unrivalled access to the latest marine products, services, and technologies.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show has solidified its position as the region’s leading event dedicated to all aspects of the marine ecosystem. The eighth edition will be the largest in the show’s history, featuring exhibitors and brands from across the world showcasing the latest products and solutions. The eighth edition would not be possible without the unlimited support and guidance from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with ADNEC Group committed to delivering an event that reflects the UAE's vision for innovation and excellence in the marine industry.”

Since its launch in 2018, the boat show has delivered consistent year-on-year growth, expanding into one of the region's largest events dedicated to all aspects of the marine industry.

The 2025 edition covered more than 85,000 square metres, featured 1,068 exhibitors and brands, and welcomed over 52,000 visitors, a 20% increase compared to the previous edition. Building on this momentum, the upcoming eighth edition is set to surpass all expectations, welcoming the marine industry back to the capital for its most ambitious showcase yet.

For those embarking on their marine journey, the boat show is the perfect gateway into the world of boating. Whether they’re exploring entry-level boats, discovering the latest marine equipment and fishing gear, or seeking expert guidance, the show provides an unparalleled networking environment to help visitors take their first steps on the water. Supported by leading marine organisations such as Abu Dhabi Maritime, the Captains Club, and local marinas across Abu Dhabi, visitors gain access to a wealth of knowledge and resources tailored to every stage of the marine experience.

A standout returning feature of the show, the Charter Show is the only event of its kind in the region. Bringing together the foremost charter companies and attracting high-net-worth visitors, it offers an exclusive window into the world of luxury superyachts, curated itineraries, and immersive on-water experiences. From premium yacht rentals to bespoke voyages, the Charter Show provides leading brands with direct access to a targeted audience actively seeking the finest in leisure and lifestyle on the open seas.

In line with the UAE Year of Family Initiative, the boat show is bringing back several crowd favourite features, family friendly activities, and an even greater entertainment lineup. Over four days, the boat show will offer on-water displays, themed interactive demonstrations