Abdullah bin Zayed, Kazakhstan's FM discuss bilateral relations, regional, international developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors that support the development priorities of both countries.

The two sides also reviewed current regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East, and exchanged views on these issues.