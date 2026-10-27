Saqr Humanitarian Work Forum to take place on 4 November

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, in partnership with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, will organise the “Saqr Humanitarian Work Forum” from 4 to 6 November 2026 at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre (Expo).

The forum builds on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen humanitarian giving and coordinate the UAE’s relief efforts at the regional and international levels, particularly initiatives aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Coinciding with the launch of the forum, the event will highlight the launch of the third mass wedding in the Gaza Strip under the slogan “Thobe Al Farah 3” (Garment of Joy 3). With a major contribution from the foundation, the initiative will support 250 grooms and provide their wedding necessities, while also showcasing other relief and development initiatives aimed at alleviating their suffering.

Through its various pavilions and programmes, the event will showcase a remarkable display of national solidarity, with broad participation from academic and medical institutions and private-sector companies.

The forum will feature workshops on the latest humanitarian practices and solutions, delivered by leading representatives of international and global organisations. It will also give visitors the opportunity to explore youth-led innovation projects and learn about pioneering initiatives and experiences in humanitarian and community partnerships.

The forum aims to unify visions and embody the values of sustainable solidarity, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for launching and directing humanitarian initiatives that have a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of people and communities in need.