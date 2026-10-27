UAE Chambers signs MoU to establish UAE-Burundi Business Council

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry has announced the establishment of the UAE–Burundi Business Council, marking a positive step towards advancing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries’ business communities.

The launch brings the total number of business councils operating under UAE Chambers’ umbrella to 80, further expanding its network and strengthening opportunities for business partnerships.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the headquarters of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between UAE Chambers and the Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Burundi (CFCIB).

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI; Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade; Abdullah Humaid bin Hamed, Board Member of Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Ahmed Juma Al Qaizi, Assistant Secretary-General of UAE Chambers, alongside other officials representing both parties.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the establishment of the UAE–Burundi Business Council marks an important milestone in advancing bilateral relations. He voiced confidence that the council would further deepen economic ties and open new avenues for cooperation between the two countries.

He reaffirmed the strong commitment of UAE Chambers and SCCI to providing the resources and facilities needed to support the growth and development of private-sector companies, while helping create a dynamic and business-friendly environment across the UAE.

Al Owais highlighted the important role business councils play in supporting ties between the UAE’s private sector and its international counterparts. He noted that they serve as a key pillar of the business community, helping drive trade forward by leveraging capabilities and expertise to strengthen the competitiveness of UAE businesses.

For his part, Olivier Suguru, President of the Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Burundi, praised the efforts of UAE Chambers and SCCI in providing the necessary facilities to establish the UAE–Burundi Business Council.

He described the initiative as reflecting the continued commitment of UAE Chambers and SCCI to advancing private-sector growth, supporting business councils and creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs and investors.

The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry is working closely with chambers of commerce to ensure that business councils receive the support and facilities they need. This includes facilitating their participation in chamber-organised events and arranging business meetings to expand commercial networks and foster stronger trade relations.

The Federation also engages directly with business council members, conveying their recommendations and proposals to the relevant authorities. Through this role, it acts as a key channel connecting the UAE’s private sector with business communities worldwide.