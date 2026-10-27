Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's FM discuss bilateral relations, regional, international developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields to support both countries’ aspirations for further development and prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on current developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.