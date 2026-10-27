DEWA’s AI integration boosts Afkari platform efficiency

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced that DEWA’s integration of the latest artificial intelligence (AI) tools has accelerated the submission of innovative ideas via the Afkari platform by up to 25% and reduced the evaluation cycle from 28 days to just seven.

He noted that AI-powered enablers have improved idea quality and assessment efficiency, streamlining the review process for employees and the evaluation committee by enhancing the accuracy of results and identifying areas for improvement.

Al Tayer confirmed DEWA’s commitment to empowering innovative ideas and turning them into practical solutions and projects that create sustainable economic and societal value across DEWA’s various divisions. This supports DEWA’s vision of becoming a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global platform for innovation and the development of future solutions.

“DEWA places great importance on instilling a culture of innovation among its employees as a sustainable practice and an integrated work approach. We provide the tools and channels that empower employees to develop transformative ideas, enhance stakeholder experiences and build more resilient, future-ready, knowledge-based work ecosystems that anticipate challenges and create opportunities.

Employees’ innovative ideas have played a key role in enhancing DEWA’s excellence. DEWA received the Hamdan Flag for 2025 after recording the best results in implementing the Services 360 Policy, presenting a role model in developing integrated government services. DEWA also ranks first globally across 13 key performance indicators for utility service performance and holds two leading regional positions in the utility sector, across production, transmission and distribution, as well as customer service,” said Al Tayer.

DEWA has enhanced Afkari with the AI-powered Microsoft 365 Copilot. Through structured prompts, the Afkari Copilot Agent guides employees in evaluating ideas, identifying relevant stakeholders and beneficiaries, assessing feasibility, refining concepts and merging related ideas to maximise their value. It also streamlines self-assessments, helping employees develop and strengthen their proposals before submission.

The platform enables employees to submit ideas and launch campaigns that address challenges and unlock new opportunities.