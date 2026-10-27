Ammar bin Humaid Chairs Ajman Bank Board meeting

AJMAN, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Bank, chaired the Bank’s Board of Directors meeting. Also present were Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman and Vice Chairman of the Bank’s Board, the Board members, and Ajman’s bank Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Al Khalfawi.

The Board announced that Ajman Bank delivered a resilient performance in the first nine months of 2026. Total revenue rose to AED 1.35 billion, up 12% from the same period in 2025. Net revenue reached AED 670 million, an increase of 2% year-on-year.

Operating profit before impairment reached AED 340 million, while net profit before tax stood at AED 352 million. The results reflect continued business momentum and the Bank’s focus on disciplined financial management, diversified income generation and the execution of its strategic priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of Ajman Bank, said: “Ajman Bank’s performance reflects the strength of its strategic direction and its commitment to supporting the economic development of Ajman and the wider UAE. Guided by Shari’ah principles, the Bank remains focused on sustainable growth, responsible banking and creating long-term value for its customers and shareholders.”

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said:“Our performance in the first nine months of the year demonstrates the continued execution of our strategy, supported by record quarterly revenue, growth in customer financing and further improvement in asset quality. We remain focused on disciplined growth, prudent risk management and operational excellence.''

“Through continued investment in automation and digitalisation, we aim to enhance the customer experience, strengthen our capabilities and deliver sustainable value for our customers and shareholders.”

Ajman Bank continued to strengthen its balance sheet, with total assets reaching AED 35.8 billion, up 9%. Customer financing increased to AED 24.1 billion, representing growth of 13%, reflecting continued demand across the Bank’s financing portfolio. Total deposits reached AED 28.4 billion, supporting the Bank’s funding base and its capacity to meet customers’ evolving financial needs.

Current account and savings account (CASA) balances also recorded growth, reinforcing the Bank’s focus on strengthening customer relationships and attracting stable funding. Total shareholder equity reached AED 4.4 billion, up 27%, while the total capital ratio rose by 308 basis points to 17.1%, further strengthening the Bank’s capital position.

In July 2026, Ajman Bank successfully issued a USD 300 million Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Non-Call 5.5-Year Sukuk. The transaction marks Ajman Bank’s inaugural Additional Tier 1 capital issuance. The strong outcome reflects investor confidence in Ajman Bank’s improving credit profile, solid financial performance and continued progress in executing its strategic growth objectives, further diversifying its funding and capital base while enhancing its regulatory capital position.

Profitability ratios stood at 1.3% for Return on Assets (ROA) and 11.0% for Return on Equity (ROE), reflecting the Bank’s focus on financial discipline and prudent capital management.

Asset quality continued to improve, with the Non-Performing Financing (NPF) ratio declining to 5.0%, an improvement of 203 basis points YTD. This progress reflects the Bank’s continued emphasis on prudent financing practices, effective risk management and maintaining the quality of its financing portfolio.

Ajman Bank remains committed to strengthening its financial position, enhancing its banking capabilities and delivering Shari’ah-compliant solutions that respond to the evolving needs of individuals, businesses and government entities. Through disciplined execution and a continued focus on customers, the Bank aims to support sustainable economic growth in the UAE.