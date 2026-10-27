RAK Properties set to expand its hospitality portfolio at Mina

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- RAK Properties has announced plans to expand the hospitality and dining facilities at its "Mina" destination by opening three new restaurants and cafés during the final quarter of this year. RAK Properties continues to cement Mina’s status as a premier lifestyle and culinary hub.

This initiative is part of the company’s efforts to develop an integrated waterfront destination that combines residential, tourism, and commercial projects, while further enhancing the appeal of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah for both investment and tourism.

Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Properties, said: “At RAK Properties, our vision for Mina extends beyond building prime homes and new hospitality hubs; we are committed to creating a fully integrated, vibrant, and highly liveable destination. Somewhere our residents and their families love to live, and visitors can’t wait to discover.

Our growing collection of premium F&B brands underscores both Mina and Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal to homebuyers, investors, and foodies alike. Before inviting restaurant and cafe concepts to be part of Mina’s ecosystem, we specifically look for options that can add value to the social infrastructure of our communities, and that help to deepen our Emirate's growing status as a great place to live, visit, and dine.”

Away from independent eateries, Mina’s two established resorts expertly cater to the culinary needs of residents and guests. The waterfront destination is home to the 351-key InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Resort and Spa on Hayat Island