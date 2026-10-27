12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum: UAE affirms parliaments' pivotal role in achieving sustainable development

NEW DELHI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that parliaments play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development through their legislative and oversight functions, approving budgets, and monitoring the implementation of development programmes and policies. These responsibilities help ensure that development outcomes have a tangible impact on people’s lives, contribute to social justice and poverty eradication, and provide a decent standard of living for all.

He made these remarks during his participation in the fourth session of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, hosted by the Indian capital, New Delhi, under the theme “Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development” and was attended by speakers of parliament and heads of delegations from BRICS member and partner countries.

In his address, Dr Al Nuaimi stressed that sustainable development should not remain merely a set of slogans or theoretical objectives, but must be translated into practical outcomes that fulfil people’s aspirations. He emphasised that ensuring a decent standard of living, achieving social justice, and eradicating poverty and illiteracy are fundamental benchmarks for measuring the success and sustainability of development policies and programmes.

He explained that parliamentarians’ responsibilities extend beyond discussing sustainable development issues to ensuring the availability of the legislative frameworks, financial resources and oversight mechanisms necessary for implementation, as well as monitoring their impact on communities. He noted that sustainable development is fundamentally about the future, fulfilling aspirations, and building the capabilities and competencies needed to adapt to change and create new opportunities.

He also emphasised the importance of benefiting from the diverse development experiences and expertise of BRICS countries, exchanging best practices and successful initiatives, and strengthening parliamentary cooperation and sustainable partnerships based on knowledge and expertise sharing. Such efforts, he noted, would help address development challenges, achieve social justice, eradicate poverty, build capacity, and create new opportunities for growth and progress.

Dr Al Nuaimi called on the parliaments of BRICS countries to adopt a proactive and constructive approach to addressing challenges and crises, moving beyond identifying problems towards proposing initiatives and practical solutions. He also urged them to build bridges of trust and mutual respect and strengthen joint cooperation. He stressed that parliaments must play an active role in developing solutions and fulfil their national and collective responsibilities in addressing challenges and meeting people’s aspirations.

He highlighted the significant challenges facing the international system, noting that some international organisations suffer from bureaucracy and an excessive focus on slogans at the expense of practical results. He emphasised the importance of ensuring that BRICS avoids these shortcomings and focuses on enhancing its effectiveness and influence through practical initiatives and productive cooperation among its members and partners.

He further stressed the importance of BRICS serving as an effective model of international cooperation founded on trust, mutual respect and joint action, while playing an influential role in promoting peace and achieving sustainable development for its member countries and partners. This, he noted, would strengthen the group’s standing and contribution to addressing global challenges and building a more sustainable and inclusive future.