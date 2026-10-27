ADIB sustains strong growth momentum in first nine months, with profit before tax Up 6% to AED 6.4 billion

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhai Islamic Bank (ADIB) maintained strong and sustainable growth momentum in the first nine months of 2026, with profit before tax increasing 6% year-on-year to AED 6.4 billion.

In a statement today, ADIB said growth was broad-based, supported by significant customer financing growth, healthy asset quality and diversified revenue streams, demonstrating the continued strength of the Bank’s core business.

Franchise momentum remained strong, with ADIB adding more than 200,000 new customers during the period, supporting continued balance sheet growth and expanding the Bank’s customer base.

Net profit after tax for the first nine months of 2026 stood at AED 5.6 billion, up 6% compared to the corresponding period in 2025, with ADIB continuing to deliver industry-leading profitability, generating a return on equity of 28%.

Revenue reached AED 9.7 billion in the first nine months of 2026, increasing 6% year-on-year, driven by strong momentum across ADIB’s core businesses and continued franchise expansion.

Asset quality continued to strengthen in the first nine months of 2026, with further improvement across key credit quality and coverage metrics.

ADIB maintained strong balance sheet momentum in the first nine months of 2026, with total assets increasing 18% year-on-year to AED 318 billion, reflecting continued expansion across the Bank’s core businesses.

Gross customer financing increased 25% year-on-year, adding AED 43 billion over the past 12 months and 18% or AED 33 billion year-to-date. Growth remained well ahead of the Bank’s full-year guidance and was broad-based across retail and wholesale banking.

Customer deposits increased 17% year-on-year to AED 259 billion, adding AED 30 billion year-to-date and supporting the continued expansion of the Bank’s balance sheet.

This growth supported a strong and resilient funding profile, with current and savings accounts (CASA) growing 2% year‑on‑year, comprising 60% of total deposits, one of the highest CASA ratios in the sector, reflecting strong customer confidence and funding stability.

Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, Chairman, said: “ADIB’s continued growth reflects the strength of our franchise and the trust of our customers, with strong financing momentum, an expanding customer base and strong asset quality positioning the Bank well for the next phase of growth under Vision 2035.”

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), commented: “Our performance reflects the broad-based growth across ADIB, with strong profitability, continued customer and financing growth, and robust asset quality. Supported by the strength of our franchise and a healthy pipeline across retail and wholesale banking, we are well positioned to sustain this momentum as we execute Vision 2035.”