UAE expresses solidarity with Kenya, conveys condolences over road collision victims

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Kenya over the victims of a road collision on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of Kenya and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.