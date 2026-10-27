Al Ain to host 2026 World Junior Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships

AL AIN, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) — Under the gracious patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Al Ain will host the fourth edition of the World Junior Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships for players under 20 from 1 to 7 November, with 150 male and female players from 40 countries taking part.

Organised by Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club in cooperation with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the UAE Chess Federation, the championships mark another major international event hosted by the UAE, reaffirming the country’s pivotal role in supporting the development of chess and staging major competitions.

Details were announced at a press conference held at noon today in the Presidential Hall adjoining Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Attendees included Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation, Chairman of Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee; Dr Ismail Al Khoori, President of the UAE Chess Federation; and Hisham Al Taher, CEO of Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club.

The press conference revealed that the prize fund has been increased to three times that of the previous edition. Special prizes have also been introduced for the best Arab male and female players in both rapid and blitz, celebrating Al Ain’s designation as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2026.

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan confirmed that Al Ain will host the fourth edition of the championships from 1 to 7 November, featuring both Open and Girls’ sections for players under 20.

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa expressed his sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his continued support for the country’s athletes. He also commended the efforts of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, in supporting sport and comprehensive development across the region.

“For Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, hosting these championships is an opportunity to bring together young chess talents from around the world and strengthen our international partnerships,” he said. “Through this event, we seek to prepare a new generation of UAE players to represent their country with pride, and we look forward to hosting the Chess Olympiad in 2028.”

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa also thanked FIDE, the UAE Chess Federation and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their cooperation and support, as well as the organising teams for their efforts in preparing for the event. He welcomed the club’s players and international participants, wished them every success, and emphasised that the championships embody the values of friendship, hospitality and sportsmanship.

Dr Ismail Al Khoori said that reaching the launch of this global event is a true reflection of the UAE leadership’s vision and the gracious patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He explained that His Highness’s continued support has been, and remains, a fundamental pillar in empowering UAE sport and bringing the country’s organisational readiness to the highest international standards.

He noted that hosting the championships represents a significant strategic step aligned with the objectives of the Sports Strategy 2030, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading destination for major international sporting events.

He added that the UAE Chess Federation is placing all its resources and administrative, technical and organisational personnel at the disposal of the Organising Committee, working alongside Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club to ensure the championships achieve exceptional success befitting the UAE’s reputation.

Hisham Al Taher affirmed that hosting the fourth edition strengthens the standing of the UAE, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain as hosts of world-class events held to the highest international standards.

He said that the participation of leading players from around the world reflects international confidence in the UAE’s organisational capabilities, advanced infrastructure and distinguished reputation for hosting major events.

He noted that preparations began immediately after the UAE was awarded the hosting rights, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the UAE Chess Federation and local authorities in Al Ain. He also praised the efforts of the working committees and partners in preparing for the event.

Al Taher explained that hosting the championships, following previous editions in Italy in 2023, Uzbekistan in 2024 and Peru in 2025, reflects the standing the UAE has achieved through its leadership’s support for sport and athletes, as well as international confidence in Al Ain, which has become a prominent destination on the global chess map.

He concluded by emphasising that the championships offer UAE players an important opportunity to compete against leading international talents, helping them improve their performance and supporting the continued progress and achievements of UAE chess.