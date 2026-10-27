UAE to host new season of XCAT World Championship

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is gearing up to host the new season of the 2026 XCAT World Championship, with the action getting underway in Fujairah with two races from 4–6 December, before moving to Dubai for the second round, which will also feature two races from 11–13 December, delivering two consecutive weeks of highly anticipated world-class powerboat racing.

Particular attention will be focused on the Dubai Grand Prix, which will bring the two UAE stops to a close and feature an elite line-up of leading teams and drivers competing in one of the fastest and most fiercely contested powerboat championships in the world.

Victory Team enters the new season as the reigning world champion after an exceptional 2025 campaign, during which the Emirati duo of Salem Al Adidi and Eisa Al Ali steered Victory 7 to the world title.

Victory secured last season’s championship on the waters of Dubai with one round still remaining before underlining its dominance by winning the second main race. The team finished the World Championship at the top of the overall standings with 200 points, ahead of Fujairah Team in second place with 132 points and Team GB in third with 126 points.

The triumph marked Victory Team’s emphatic return to the top of the XCAT World Championship, adding a seventh title in the category to its record following previous successes in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. It also represented the 29th world title in Victory Team’s illustrious history across various international racing categories.

Victory will be aiming to maintain its strong presence in the new season and successfully defend its world crown, drawing on its extensive experience in the championship. Meanwhile, the Fujairah and Dubai rounds will offer marine sports fans across the UAE another opportunity to witness world-class racing up close.

Mohammed Harib, CEO of Dubai International Marine Club, said hosting the XCAT World Championship reflects the prominent position enjoyed by the UAE and Dubai on the international marine sports map, as well as the country’s accumulated organisational expertise and advanced capabilities in staging major global championships.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome this championship back to the UAE, starting in Fujairah and continuing in Dubai, once again underlining the country’s strong presence in international marine sports. Dubai has a long and successful history of hosting and organising major championships, and we look forward to delivering a round that reflects the emirate’s standing and the reputation of the championship, while providing fans with an outstanding sporting experience.”

He added: “This year’s edition carries particular significance for us, with Victory Team entering the competition as the reigning world champion. What the team achieved last season is a source of pride for UAE sport, and we look forward to seeing them continue to compete at the highest level against the world’s leading teams. We wish all participants the very best for another season filled with excitement and fierce competition.”