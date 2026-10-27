Etihad Rail, Citymapper partner to make end-to-end journey planning easier across UAE

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Rail has partnered with Citymapper; its parent company Via; and United Trans to make it easier for customers to plan end-to-end journeys across the UAE through the Citymapper app.

The announcement comes following the official launch of the national passenger network on 30 September, with services now operating across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid, and Fujairah. As the network expands to serve more people and communities, making it easier for customers to plan their journeys to and from Etihad Rail stations will become increasingly important.

The Citymapper app enables customers to view and compare journeys that combine Etihad Rail services with metro, bus, on-demand transport and other mobility options, simplifying end-to-end journey planning across the country. The integration complements Etihad Rail's existing digital channels, with customers continuing to book and manage their rail journeys through the Etihad Rail website and app, while using Citymapper to plan connections across the wider transport network in the UAE.

As Etihad Rail passenger services continue to expand, the partnership supports a shared vision for connected mobility with a focus on making the full customer journey easier; from planning a trip to reaching the final destination.

Etihad Rail passenger services form part of the UAE's wider vision to enhance connectivity, create new travel opportunities and encourage greater use of public transport.

Adhraa Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Commercial and Support at Etihad Rail Mobility, said: " Giving customers greater choice and confidence is key to how we are shaping the passenger rail experience. As our network expands, we want customers to feel that planning a train journey is simple, clear and fits naturally to the way they already move across the UAE."

"By working with partners such as Citymapper, we are supporting that experience beyond the rail journey itself, helping customers make more informed decisions before they travel and making it easier for them to choose public transport as part of their journeys."

By combining Etihad Rail services with a broader range of transport options through the Citymapper app, the partnership aims to reduce journey complexity, improve accessibility and encourage greater use of shared and public transport across the UAE.

Lionel Joseph, Head of Operations, United Trans, said: "Integrated mobility depends on strong collaboration between transport providers, operators and technology partners. We are proud to support an initiative that helps make public transport more connected, accessible and convenient for customers across the UAE."

Chris Snyder, Chief Operating Officer at Via, said: "Passengers increasingly expect transport networks to work together as a single experience. By integrating Etihad Rail services within Citymapper and combining them with other transport modes, we are helping create a more connected and intuitive way for people to move around the UAE."

United Trans and Via have a proven track record of supporting innovative mobility solutions across the UAE, including on-demand public transport services in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ajman. The integration of Etihad Rail services into Citymapper builds on that experience while supporting a more convenient journey-planning experience for customers as passenger rail services continue to expand.