Abu Dhabi Grand Prix trophy touches down at Etihad Airways ahead of F1 season finale

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix trophy has made a special stop at Etihad Airways’ headquarters at Zayed International Airport as preparations gather pace for the Formula 1 season finale on Yas Island on December 3-6.

The trophy was welcomed by Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO of Etihad Airways, and Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, marking a partnership that has been central to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since its inaugural edition in 2009.

The event title partner, Etihad Airways plays a key role in connecting Abu Dhabi with Formula 1 fans around the world. Its presence is felt throughout race weekend, from welcoming international visitors arriving at Zayed International Airport to hospitality experiences and fan activations at Yas Marina Circuit, as well as exclusive access for Etihad Guest members.

Among the most recognisable moments of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the pre-race flyover by an Etihad Airways aircraft, a spectacle watched by millions of viewers worldwide.

Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “Excitement is building for the iconic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests from more than 100 destinations to our home, Abu Dhabi, for the spectacular final race of the season.”

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “Our partnership with Etihad Airways goes back to the very first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009. It’s a relationship built on a shared goal to grow the event and showcase Abu Dhabi to the world. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together and the role Etihad Airways continues to play in taking the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to new heights.”