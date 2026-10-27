Abu Dhabi Customs ranks 8th among Best Workplaces in the Middle East for 2026

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs ranked eighth in the large category of the Best Workplaces in the Middle East 2026 list, published by Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture. The ranking recognises Abu Dhabi Customs' efforts to foster employee wellbeing and a culture of trust, innovation and excellence.

The rankings draw on employee survey feedback covering trust, innovation, organisational values, inclusion, and leadership effectiveness.

This achievement reflects our continued investment in our people, in line with the directives of our wise leadership and the Abu Dhabi Government's vision for institutional excellence. We are committed to creating a supportive workplace where employees can develop their skills and contribute to Abu Dhabi Customs' strategic objectives.

Abu Dhabi Customs has maintained its Great Place To Work Certification for five consecutive years, most recently in May 2026. This reflects our focus employee engagement, belonging and professional development in line with the Abu Dhabi Government's ambitions for excellence.

Abu Dhabi Customs will continue developing a sustainable workplace that supports employees, encourages innovation and strengthens service delivery.