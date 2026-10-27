FTA highlights experience in expanding smart tax systems at Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum

JAKARTA, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and Vice-Chair of the Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum, has stressed the importance of cooperation in tax administration among countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. In remarks made at the forum, he explained that cooperation contributes to the exchange of expertise and information and the wider adoption of smart systems in the tax sector, helping to facilitate tax transactions and the flow of trade and investment.

He also emphasised the importance of joining forces to strengthen the tax cooperation mechanism among Belt and Road Initiative-aligned countries and regions as a key step towards reinforcing their shared ties.

His remarks came during a keynote address at the seventh edition of the Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum, held over three days in Jakarta, Indonesia, under the theme “Smart Taxation, Shared Prosperity”. The forum brought together delegations from the tax authorities of numerous countries, international organisations, tax experts and representatives of international companies working in relevant fields.

He headed the UAE delegation at the forum, which also included Saida Kaddoumi Osman, Policy Advisor at FTA, and Ahmed Al Yaqoubi, Director of the Digital Services Department at FTA. Meetings held during the forum also explored ways to strengthen tax cooperation mechanisms among Belt and Road countries and regions, as well as key steps taken in the recent period to create an environment that supports economic growth and smart transformation in the tax sector. The experiences of the forum’s member countries in this area were also reviewed.

Al Mulla’s role on the international stage builds on a leadership career spanning more than two decades in financial, tax and investment affairs. Throughout his career, he has played pivotal roles in developing tax policies, implementing fiscal reforms and managing strategic economic portfolios.

He combines extensive executive experience with a strategic vision for advancing financial and tax systems, harnessing technology and artificial intelligence to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness. His participation in the forum’s leadership reflects the active contribution of Emirati professionals to international economic and tax cooperation, through sharing expertise and helping shape the future of tax administration. This further strengthens the UAE’s position as an active partner in advancing global tax cooperation.

The UAE had previously been elected Vice-Chair of the Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum.

Several panel discussions were held during the seventh edition of the forum, covering a range of topics, including general planning to improve the tax environment and the role of information technology and smart systems in enhancing the tax environment and facilitating tax compliance.

Separately, the UAE delegation participated in a seminar held in Jakarta in the presence of Dr Nasaruddin Umar, Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs. The seminar discussed taxation, the digital economy and cryptoassets from the perspective of Islamic Shariah. It brought together officials and specialists from the UAE and Indonesia, with discussions focusing on the exchange of expertise between the two sides in this field.

During the seminar, the FTA’s Director General delivered a presentation on the UAE’s experience in digital transformation and the use of modern technologies to support the continuous development of tax administration, in line with the UAE’s digital transformation strategy. He highlighted the success of the Authority’s plans to establish a smart tax system that provides high-quality services to customers with the highest levels of efficiency and accuracy, in accordance with best practices.

On the sidelines of the forum, the UAE delegation held bilateral meetings with representatives of participating delegations, including the Egyptian Tax Authority and the Government Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meetings explored ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in the tax sector, while drawing on diverse experiences to support the sustainable development of tax administration and the continuous improvement of customer services.