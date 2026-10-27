Sharjah to host ICESCO Regional Family Forum 2026

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The ICESCO Regional Family Forum 2026 will begin on Wednesday in Sharjah. Organised by the Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Sharjah, the forum will be held on 28–29 October 2026 at the office’s headquarters in Sharjah’s University City under the theme "The Family… A Balance That Shapes the Future".

Over the course of two days, the forum will bring together experts and participants from the United Arab Emirates and several other nations—including Qatar, Jordan, Morocco, the Sultanate of Oman, and Kenya. It aims to create a regional platform that engages families directly in dialogue about the challenges they face today, rather than treating them merely as a subject for discussion among specialists.

The programme features a diverse mix of panel discussions, academic papers, practical case studies, workshops, and interactive activities. This will enable experts, institutions, researchers, families, and young people to exchange knowledge and experiences while addressing questions directly relevant to the realities of family life—ranging from upbringing, values, and intergenerational relationships to digital transformation, the influence of online platforms and content creators, the demands of balancing life, work, and caregiving, and quality of life, financial literacy, and preparedness for future changes.

The Forum strives to ensure that these topics do not remain merely theoretical; rather, it aims to translate the dialogues and shared expertise into actionable ideas, recommendations, and initiatives. This, in turn, opens new horizons for cooperation among institutions working in the fields of family, education, research, and community development.

Salem Omar Salem, Regional Director of ICESCO in Sharjah, stated: "We envision this Forum as a genuine space for the family—a place where we can hear about the challenges as families themselves experience them, and where diverse expertise, knowledge, and experiences are brought together in a unified dialogue. This process should lead to practical, actionable ideas. Today, families are facing rapid transformations that cannot be addressed by any single entity; instead, they require the integrated efforts of institutions, experts, and society as a whole."

Salem added: "Through the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah, we are committed to offering the community initiatives that go beyond a single event; rather, they lay the foundation for relationships, partnerships, and programmes with an impact that extends well beyond the forum itself. We aim for Sharjah to serve as a hub that brings together local, regional, and international experiences, focusing on issues that affect individuals, families, and the future of generations."

The forum reflects this vision by engaging government, academic, research, and community institutions—both regional and international—that will share their expertise and experiences through a diverse programme blending scientific knowledge, practical application, and direct interaction with the public.

The 2026 ICESCO Regional Family Forum welcomes families, youth, students, researchers, media professionals, specialists, and anyone interested in family and societal issues. Participants are invited to join sessions, workshops, and related activities to share their perspectives and experiences in a dialogue aimed at developing insights that are more closely aligned with families' current and future needs.