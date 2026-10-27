SCC to discuss lost property draft law on Thursday

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Halima Humaid Al Owais, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), will preside over the council’s second session on Thursday, when members take up a draft law on lost and abandoned property in the emirate.

It is the second sitting of the fourth regular session of the 11th legislative term.

Members will first ratify the minutes of the opening session. They will then turn to the draft law governing the handling of lost and abandoned property in Sharjah.