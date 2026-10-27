Department of Municipalities and Transport announces project linking Ramhan and Jubail Islands to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Highway

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced plans to open the Ramhan Island bridge network in the second quarter of 2027, as part of a major strategic project involving the construction of a seven-bridge development connecting Ramhan and Jubail Islands to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed highway (E12). The project is part of DMT’s efforts to enhance mobility links in line with urban and economic development across Abu Dhabi.

Upon completion, the development will cover more than 166,000 square metres, at an estimated cost of AED 872 million. It also includes three tunnels and a network of ramps, roads, and utility corridors to improve road accessibility and capacity, and support smoother traffic flow within the vicinity.

Eng Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at the DMT, said: “This sophisticated construction project represents an important part of Abu Dhabi's evolving transportation network, facilitating access to Ramhan and Jubail Islands while unlocking new development zones and economic opportunities. The initiative exemplifies DMT's strategic approach to creating integrated, liveable communities that enhance quality of life and support the emirate's rapid expansion.”

The project also incorporates environmentally conscious design elements, such as the widespread use of energy efficient LED lighting to reduce energy consumption and light pollution. In addition, approximately 90% of the project’s waste, equivalent to over 2,200 tonnes, will be recycled during implementation, in line with the department’s commitment to environmental responsibility and best practices in infrastructure delivery.