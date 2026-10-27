Zayed International Airport, Air India Express to expand Abu Dhabi’s connectivity to two additional destinations in India

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed the launch of new Air India Express services connecting Zayed International Airport (AUH) with Amritsar, alongside the relaunch of direct flights to Goa (GOX). Both routes commenced operations on 25 October and operate three times weekly, further strengthening air connectivity between Abu Dhabi and India.

Air India Express' latest additions to Amritsar and Goa build on the airline's significant expansion at AUH over the past 12 months. Since 2025, the airline has launched services to Guwahati, Indore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, and Pune, enhancing Abu Dhabi's connectivity with key destinations across India. Air India Express now operates around 160 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and India, connecting 17 Indian cities directly with the emirate, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli.

Popularly known as the Golden City, Amritsar is a major cultural and commercial centre in Punjab, while Goa remains one of India's most sought-after leisure destinations. Together, these routes create additional opportunities for tourism, business travel, and visits to friends and relatives between the UAE and India.

Carsten Norland, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “India remains one of the most important markets for Abu Dhabi, and the launch of Air India Express services to Amritsar together with the return of Goa flights further strengthens the links between the two nations. These additions expand travel options for passengers as we continue growing our partnership with Air India Express at Zayed International Airport (AUH).”

Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express and Chief Commercial Officer, Air India said: “The launch of services to Amritsar and the relaunch of flights to Goa further strengthen Abu Dhabi's position within our growing international network. Following the addition of six routes from the emirate over the past year, these new services reflect our continued commitment to enhancing connectivity between India and the UAE. They offer guests more convenient travel options while supporting stronger community, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries."