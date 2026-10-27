National Agriculture Centre signs five MoUs at Growtech Middle East 2026

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Agriculture Centre (NAC), as the Strategic Government Partner of Growtech Middle East 2026, played an instrumental role in supporting the exhibition and its associated events, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 26 to 28 October 2026. This participation reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s agricultural sector and its ‘Farmers First’ principle, which guides its operations, initiatives and partnerships. It signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with several key entities, including the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club, Mahsool, ESG Farms Operations (an ESG company), SGS, Tathmeer Agricultural Technologies, and the National Agricultural Group. The agreements aim to strengthen partnerships across the agricultural sector and support farms through initiatives tailored to their needs.

Through its participation, NAC strengthens strategic partnerships with government entities, institutions and specialised companies, fosters collaboration and knowledge exchange, and explores the latest agricultural technologies and innovations.

These efforts aim to translate emerging solutions into practical applications that address farmers’ needs, encourage the adoption of improved farming practices and advance sustainable agricultural development, contributing to the long-term growth of the UAE’s agricultural sector.

During the exhibition, the Centre welcomed a group of local farmers and arranged guided tours of the exhibition’s main sections, providing them the opportunity to discover the latest in global agricultural technologies and tools. The initiative also encouraged farmers to take part in the development of solutions and services tailored to their needs, supporting the adoption of improved agricultural practices, strengthening the local agricultural ecosystem, enhancing agricultural and organic certification systems and promoting local products and more efficient supply chains.

Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director General of NAC, noted that the Centre’s partnership with Growtech Middle East 2026 underscores its commitment to fostering cooperation, promoting knowledge exchange and supporting the development of the agricultural ecosystem. He emphasised that this approach is guided by the Centre’s belief that farmers are key strategic partners in advancing the UAE’s agricultural sector.

Al Shamsi said: “In line with the approach of the Centre, we continue to engage with farmers, partners, stakeholders and those involved in the sector to gain a deeper understanding of their needs, identify challenges and opportunities and explore practical solutions that can be aligned with the Centre’s initiatives and projects. These efforts will improve agricultural productivity, reinforce supply chains, enhance farmers’ economic returns and promote the sustainability and competitiveness of the country's farming sector.”

He added: “Our strategy centres on strengthening partnerships, advancing applied research and leveraging modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, to conserve natural resources and improve their efficient use, particularly water. We are committed to transforming innovation into practical applications that deliver measurable benefits across the agricultural sector. By 2030, we aim to see climate-smart solutions adopted by 30 per cent of farms, helping enhance their sustainability and competitiveness while contributing to food security in the United Arab Emirates.”

Al Shamsi inaugurated the exhibition with a keynote address underscoring the vital role of farmers in enhancing food security and resilience. An open panel discussion titled 'The Future of Food Resilience: From Global Dependence to Regional Strength' followed, exploring ways to increase local production and crop diversity, strengthen farmers’ competitiveness, utilise scientific research to advance agricultural development and improve the quality of Emirati produce through the UAE Good Agricultural Practices (UAE GAP) standards.

As part of the exhibition, the Centre signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with several key entities, including the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club, Mahsool, ESG Farms Operations (an ESG company), SGS, Tathmeer Agricultural Technologies, and the National Agricultural Group. The agreements aim to strengthen partnerships across the agricultural sector and support farms through initiatives tailored to their needs.

The MoUs cover a range of areas, including sustainable agricultural development and social impact, local agricultural innovation, agricultural and organic certification, marketing of local agricultural products and supply chain development. They also focus on the development and operation of farm monitoring systems and digital agricultural solutions, alongside joint efforts to advance agricultural practices and promote the sector’s sustainability.

Growtech Middle East, formerly known as Agra Middle East, is the region’s longest-running exhibition and conference dedicated to agriculture, animal husbandry and aquaculture. Building on a 17-year legacy, the event provides a platform for stakeholders across the agricultural value chain to connect, exchange expertise and explore industry developments. It brings together farmers, producers, government entities, technology providers, investors, distributors and industry experts from the Middle East, Africa and international markets. Key sectors include agriculture, aquaculture, livestock, poultry, animal health, sustainable and regenerative farming, agricultural technology and smart farming.