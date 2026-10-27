Dubai Content Creators Programme equips participants to bring the city’s economic and tourism story to global audiences

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has concluded the latest phase of the Dubai Content Creators Programme, focused on the economy and tourism.

Two weeks of engaging sessions and workshops equipped participants with storytelling and production skills to showcase Dubai’s growing profile as a global economic and tourism hub.

The programme highlighted the role of content creators in communicating Dubai’s opportunities for investment, entrepreneurship, employment, and creativity, as well as its competitive strengths and diverse tourism experiences. Dubai’s story is shaped by how business, innovation and opportunity interplay, each reinforcing the other to create a dynamic environment for growth and ambition.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “Dubai has an inspiring success story to share with the world, from its economic and tourism achievements to the opportunities it offers people pursuing their ambitions. Content creators are essential partners in telling this story and showcasing the emirate’s supportive environment for business, creativity and innovation.

Through the programme, we equipped participants with practical tools and a deeper understanding of Dubai’s key sectors to help them produce well-informed, engaging content that connects with audiences worldwide. Our partners’ expertise helped enrich this learning experience with international best practices.”

Al Mulla thanked DET and the partners, media organisations, digital platforms and experts who contributed to the programme, highlighting their role in enriching the training experience.

Aida Al Busaidy, Vice President of Social & Consumer Advocacy at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Dubai offers diverse opportunities for talent, entrepreneurs and visitors from around the world due to its status as a global hub for business, tourism and investment. Content creators play an important role in bringing these opportunities to life through authentic stories, experiences and perspectives that reflect the emirate’s distinctive character, allowing audiences to discover the destination and form expectations before they travel. Through our collaboration with the Dubai Press Club, participants gained a deeper understanding of what sets this city apart, giving them the tools to tell Dubai’s story with greater authenticity, creativity and relevance.”

The programme featured a session titled ‘Narrative Crafting in the Tourism Content Sector’, delivered by content creator Balqis Beki, which explored turning travel experiences into engaging stories incorporating cultural, human and environmental perspectives.

Velum.ai delivered a session titled ‘Create Without Boundaries: AI Serves as Your Collaborator in Creativity’, covering idea development, visual production and prompt engineering while preserving originality and individual creative identity.

Dubai Media Academy’s ‘Video Editing and Post-Production’ workshop covered footage selection, sequencing, colour correction, sound, music, and voiceovers, as well as adapting videos for different digital platforms.

The programme concluded with ‘How Can We Promote Destinations Using a Universal Language?’, delivered by Beautiful Destinations Academy. It explored visual identity, cinematic storytelling and messages tailored to travellers from different cultures.

The programme forms part of DPC’s continuing efforts, in collaboration with strategic partners, to develop creators’ skills in producing high-quality content that showcases Dubai’s achievements and opportunities