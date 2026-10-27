Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana sells 92% of Phase 2 in under 48 hours

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ohana Development, a leading UAE real estate developer renowned for its luxury projects, has announced that 92% of Phase 2 of Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, a waterfront community on Yas Canal in Abu Dhabi, was sold in under 48 hours of the sales launch, with all townhouses and duplexes sold out. This milestone follows the complete sell out of Phase 1 within 72 hours earlier this year.

Emirati nationals accounted for 53% of buyers, while the remaining 47% were UAE residents and international buyers. Phase 2 comprised 619 units, including two- and three-bedroom townhouses, duplexes, and four- and five-bedroom villas, with a 30/70 payment plan for UAE nationals and a 35/65 payment plan for other nationalities.

In his comments, Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said: “The overwhelming response from buyers marks another significant milestone for Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana. While Phase 1 demonstrated the development’s immediate appeal, the continued demand reflects confidence in our vision to create a waterfront community that brings together sport, wellness and lifestyle to offer a distinctive residential experience.”

He added: “This success is supported by the vision of Abu Dhabi’s wise leadership, whose long-term vision for the city’s development has strengthened its position as one of the world’s most sought-after destinations to live and invest. We are proud to contribute to this vision and to the emirate’s continued growth.”

Mustafa El Sammak, COO of Ohana Development, said: “Our team and broker partners worked closely to ensure a smooth and seamless sales experience for every buyer. Achieving two major sales milestones for the project this year reflects their dedication and the growing appeal of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, where buyers value quality communities designed for long-term living. The trust placed in us comes with a clear responsibility, and our focus remains on delivering homes that meet the standards we have promised our buyers.”

The project spans 1.67 million square metres, with more than 55% of the masterplan dedicated to landscaped gardens and green spaces. Designed around sport and active living, Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana will feature an integrated Manchester City training academy supported by recovery facilities, a City Café and a City Lounge, performance-led fitness and wellness facilities, and a marina sports club offering water sports activities, alongside a waterfront promenade with retail, dining and lifestyle destinations.

Construction of Phase 1 has been progressing since the groundbreaking in September, with scheduled phased delivery by 2029.