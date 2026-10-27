Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends dinner banquet hosted by Prime Minister of Canada

OTTAWA, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has attended an official dinner banquet hosted by the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, in honour of H.H. and the accompanying delegation, during an official visit to Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the accompanying delegation, conveying his expectations for the visit to further enhance the friendship and cooperation between Canada and the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Mark Carney for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation, and looked forward to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the dinner banquet, both sides engaged in cordial conversations, reviewing UAE-Canada relations and ways to elevate them to new levels of cooperation and strategic partnership across various sectors, and discussing several issues and topics of mutual interest.

The dinner banquet was attended by members of the official UAE delegation accompanying the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with several ministers and senior officials from the Government of Canada.