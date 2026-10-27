Delivering off-grid solar’s potential to connect hundreds of millions of people to reliable electricity by 2030 will require investment of USD 11.4 billion: WB

KIGALI, Rwanda, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -A World Bank report estimates that delivering off-grid solar’s potential to connect hundreds of millions of people to reliable electricity by 2030 will require investment of around USD 11.4 billion: made up by USD 1.3 billion a year in grants and affordability subsidies, and USD 1.6 billion a year in equity, debt and receivables financing. This represents only a modest share of the estimated USD 3–5 trillion in average annual energy transition investment needed by 2030.

Off-grid solar is reaching more people than ever and increasingly powering more livelihoods, businesses, and essential services. According to the Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2026, released today by the World Bank Group's Energy Sector Management Assistance Programme (ESMAP) and GOGLA, the global off-grid solar association, at the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum and Expo in Kigali, the number of people using solar home systems, water pumps, generators, lanterns and other off-grid solar products rose by 26% over the past two years, from 118 million to 149 million.

The report finds that off-grid solar remains the least-cost solution for at least 398 million people without access to electricity and a strong complement to the grid, often serving communities beyond its reach. Reaching those populations by 2030 will require sustained public and private investment, supported by policies that improve affordability and expand access to financing.

The off-grid solar sector is a growing engine of jobs, income, and enterprise. The report estimates that 7.4 million people use off-grid solar to power microenterprises or support income-generating activities, such as agriculture, retail, and services. Over the past 15 years, these products have generated an estimated USD28 billion in additional income and savings for customers. Employment is also growing. The off-grid solar market surveyed for this report employs 219,000 people, up 29% in the past two years, most of them agents and technicians working in the communities they serve.