European Commission proposes to reinforce Frontex: stronger border protection, greater role on returns and more effective crisis response

BRUSSELS, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission is proposing to further strengthen Frontex, reinforcing its capacity to protect the external borders and turning it into the EU's central actor for returns.

The EU has made significant progress on migration: illegal border crossings have more than halved over the past two years, and the return rate increased to now over 30%. Yet, common external borders are put to the test by a changed geopolitical and security environment, requiring a stronger and more effective European response.

Frontex already plays a critical role in supporting Member States in managing Europe's external borders and safeguarding the Schengen area.

The new rules will build on this role, by further strengthening the Agency's mandate, enabling it to act more quickly and effectively – and making it easier for Member States to make full use of its tools and services. Key novelties include: a reinforced Standing Corps, including a new European Border and Return Reserve, a Quick Reaction Force to intervene in crisis situations, and a new Online Monitoring Centre for the early detection of potential threats to our borders. Frontex will have a dedicated Return Coordination Centre and it will now be able to help carry out returns from third countries.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “Europe will always stand up for the protection of its borders. Europe decides who comes to our Union and under what circumstances. This is why today we propose to strengthen Frontex. So, it can support Member States whenever and wherever needed. Including on returns, with the mandate and capabilities that this new reality demands.”

To operationalise the new EU rules on returns, the Commission is also proposing today a Regulation to digitalise return, readmission and reintegration. This will simplify and accelerate the management of returns across the EU, reducing administrative burden and providing a single digital interface for the entire return process.

Today's proposals are delivering on the commitments announced in the 2024-2029 political guidelines and reiterated by President von der Leyen in her State of the Union address this year, to reinforce Frontex, and especially to speed up returns.