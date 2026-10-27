Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Novartis activate Abu Dhabi Clinical Trials Hub through global phase 3 programmes

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, and Novartis have announced the initiation of the Abu Dhabi Clinical Trials Hub through Novartis global Phase 3 programmes across neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, oncology, and immunology.

Announced during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, the milestone marks an important step in connecting Abu Dhabi's established clinical research capabilities with global clinical development programmes, creating new opportunities for local investigators and eligible patients to participate in innovative clinical research.

The milestone builds on two years of collaboration between DoH and Novartis following the Memorandrum of Understanding signed on 5 June 2024. During this period, the partnership has supported closer collaboration across clinical research, evidence generation, healthcare innovation and capability development, laying a foundation for the activation of global Phase 3 programmes in Abu Dhabi.

The activation will be supported by continued efforts to strengthen investigator and research-site preparedness, enable efficient study start-up and initiation, and imrpove pathways for identifying and referring eligible patients. Individual studies and participating sites will remain subject to applicable feasibility assessments and regulatory, ethics, and institutional approvals.

Dr. Asma Al Mannei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said:“Abu Dhabi has established a strong clinical research ecosystem, bringing together healthcare expertise, advanced research capabilities and an enabling regulatory environment.

The activation of Novartis' global Phase 3 programmes marks an important milestone in connecting Abu Dhabi's capabilities with international clinical research, creating new opportunities for local investigators to contribute to the development of innovative treatments and for eligible patients to participate in global clinical studies. This collaboration reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for life sciences, where research and innovation contribute to advancing medical science and improving patient care.”

Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head of Novartis GCC, said: “Research and development are at the heart of Novartis. Over the past two years, our collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has built a strong foundation for clinical research, site readiness and scientific capability. As we look ahead, we aim to connect Abu Dhabi's strengths with our global research programmes, expand opportunities for patients to take part in high-quality clinical research, and support the next generation of investigators in the region. Together with our partners, we look forward to going further to advance health innovation.”

Through continued engagement with regulators, healthcare providers and research institutions, the collaboration will build on Abu Dhabi’s existing clinical research capabilities, supporting scientific exchange and real-world evidence generation. These efforts will further strengthen the research environment and support the inclusion of more Abu Dhabi sites in suitable regional and global clinical development programmes.

This milestone reflects a shared ambition to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s clincial research ecosystem and support its development as a regional and global centre for health and life sciences. It also reinforces the role of public-private collaboration in enabling research that is scientifically robust, operationally sustainable and responsive to patients’ needs.

By strengthening local capabilities and connections with global research networks, DoH and Novartis aim to create an environment in which studies can be activated effectively, investigators and clinical teams are equipped for high-quality delivery, and eligible patients have greater opportunities to learn about and participate in clinical research.