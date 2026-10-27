World Investment Forum 2026 recommends new tools to attract financing for AI infrastructure

DOHA, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A proposed global initiative to share investment risks, new tools to attract financing for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and principles to modernize investment treaties aim to help developing countries secure more capital for development. The measures are among the main outcomes of the World Investment Forum 2026, organised by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and hosted by the State of Qatar.

The outcomes also include a declaration of intention with the Berne Union to strengthen cooperation on investment insurance, new partnerships targeting vulnerable economies and the first funded project of an expanded ocean-economy fund in São Tomé and Príncipe.

The measures respond to widening investment gaps. According to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2026, more than 80% of global foreign direct investment went to just 20 economies in 2025. And while investment flows rose in the first half of 2026, announcements of new projects in sectors critical to development – including infrastructure, energy, health and food systems – fell by more than 25% in developing countries, according to the latest Global Investment Trends Monitor, based on annualized 2026 figures.

Developing economies risk falling further behind as investment in AI infrastructure becomes increasingly concentrated in richer countries. UNCTAD’s latest figures show that announced investment in data centres in developing economies fell by $32 billion.