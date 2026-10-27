European Commission presents Climate Resilience Framework for a better prepared and protected Europe

BRUSSELS, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission today presented an EU Framework for Climate Resilience to strengthen Europe's ability to anticipate, prepare for, and manage climate risks. This summer, prolonged heatwaves and droughts fuelled dangerous wildfires and drove some of Europe's biggest rivers to historically low water levels. Likewise, we have seen devastating floods in the past years. This highlighted the serious consequences that climate change can have on citizens, businesses and infrastructure.

75% of the Europeans live in cities and urban areas. They are feeling firsthand the impacts of climate change. Building climate resilience is therefore a strategic investment in Europe's competitiveness, security, health and prosperity. The economic case for action is compelling. Estimated economic losses from climate damages from 2022-2025 stood at approximately €200 billion, or €50 billion per year.

Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “Europe is warming at double the global rate. To become truly climate resilient, we need to adjust and learn along the way. Today, we are presenting a European approach to climate risks - to anticipate, to prepare for and to manage. We are ensuring that climate resilience will be included in policies across the continent, supporting investment, innovation and long-term growth.”

The Framework Communication proposes a systemic change: to embed climate resilience across all major policy areas, both domestic and international. It provides support to local and regional authorities to adapt through pilot projects and advisory services.

The Communication also underlines the crucial role of businesses to scale up European resilience industry. Adapting Europe's infrastructure and economy to future climatic conditions is expected to require investment of around €70 billion per year. However, the estimated return on investments in climate adaptation can reach more than 10 times their value in avoided loss and damage.

The global market for climate adaptation solutions is projected to quadruple in size to €3.5 trillion by 2050, presenting a significant opportunity for European businesses to innovate, prosper and become technology leader for climate resilience solutions.

The proposed Climate Resilience Law provides a common reference trajectory for global warming. The current scientific evidence shows that the world is on a path to warm by 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels by 2030, 2 °C by 2050, and 3 °C by 2100. This trajectory provides a shared baseline assumption against which Member States can assess future climate risks when making decisions.

The Climate Resilience Law will bring more efficiency and reduce the Member States' administrative burden. National planning obligations and instruments are simplified by the introduction of one single national strategic plan. Improved and more regular climate risk assessments will also ensure consistency and comparability between EU and national assessments.

The Framework provides public authorities, businesses and communities with practical tools to help them address climate risks. The European online platform for climate resilience will include the following new tools: The European Climate Viewer, developed by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which will provide an interactive map of projected climate hazards across the continent.