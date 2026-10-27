EAHS National Arabian Horse Championship gets under way with 253 horses

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) National Arabian Horse Championship got under way today at the Grand Hall of Boudheib Academy, with 253 horses belonging to 179 owners representing studs across the UAE competing over two days.

The championship is being organised by the Society as part of its 2026-2027 season programme. The opening qualifying classes featured strong competition among horses vying to qualify for the final championships and contend for gold, silver and bronze titles across six categories.

The first day featured qualifying classes for female horses, including fillies of various age groups and mares aged four years and above. Tomorrow’s programme will feature male horses, with qualifying classes for colts of various age groups and stallions aged four years and above.

The championship will conclude with six final classes: the Yearling Fillies Championship, the Junior Fillies Championship, the Mares Championship, the Yearling Colts Championship, the Junior Colts Championship, and the Stallions Championship.

The Society is using its Rabdan judging system throughout the championship. Developed to enhance integrity and transparency in horse evaluation, the advanced digital platform improves judging efficiency and ensures the highest standards of accuracy and fairness in announcing results.

International judge Claudia Darius said local championships provide an important opportunity to monitor improvements in the quality of Arabian horses and domestic breeding programmes from one season to the next.

She noted that the UAE sets a leading example in supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders by organising numerous championships throughout the season, helping motivate breeders to improve their breeding programmes. She also expressed her appreciation for the Society’s efforts in organising these events.

Darius explained that the Arabian horse breeding sector continues to develop, stressing the importance of maintaining balanced breeding standards that take into account the overall quality of horses. She emphasised that judges’ responsibilities extend beyond evaluation to include providing technical feedback that helps breeders improve their breeding programmes and preserve the authenticity of Arabian horses.

She praised the Rabdan electronic judging system used to manage evaluations and announce results, noting that it enables judges to focus fully on the assessment process while allowing owners and spectators to follow results live through the application. This, she said, enhances transparency and improves the efficiency of competition management. She expressed hope that similar systems would be adopted at European and international championships.

She added that, as the first championship of the season, the event offers breeders a valuable opportunity to assess their horses, particularly young horses competing for the first time, before an international judging panel bringing together a range of expertise. This helps breeders develop improvement plans and prepare for the season. She also praised the UAE’s support for equestrian sports and programmes that empower male and female riders.

International judge Yousef Al Kuwari said the National Championship is one of the leading Arabian horse championships and attracts considerable interest from owners and breeders, serving as an important platform to showcase the quality of domestic breeding programmes. He expressed his pleasure at participating in the judging alongside a distinguished panel of international judges.

He said holding the championship at the start of the season provides a timely opportunity to assess horses’ readiness, adding that judging criteria remain consistent across all championships and are based on the horses’ condition, performance and overall conformation, ensuring fairness and impartiality for owners.

Al Kuwari noted that the strong turnout reflects the continued growth of the Arabian horse sector. He affirmed that the UAE holds a leading international position in Arabian horse breeding and said the judging panel looks forward to assessing new breeding stock that reflects the sector’s ongoing development.

He also praised the Rabdan electronic judging system, noting that it has accelerated the recording and immediate announcement of scores, strengthened transparency and impartiality, and demonstrated how advanced technology can be used to manage championships.

Arabian horses, he added, are an integral part of the identity and heritage of Gulf countries and have long received significant attention from their leaderships. Interest in the breed now extends beyond the Gulf region to numerous European and Asian countries. Citing his recent participation as a judge at the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in China, he said the event reflected growing international interest in Arabian horses, supported by Emirati initiatives in the sector.

Mohammed Al Ali, owner of Banat Al Reeh Arabian Horse Stud, said the new season had begun positively.

He said the championship had witnessed closely matched competition, predicting that it would intensify as the season progresses and participation increases, reflecting the quality of domestic breeding programmes and the sector’s continued development.

Al Ali explained that Rabdan’s comprehensive database of horses’ results across different championships represents an important resource for owners and breeders, enabling them to monitor the performance of competing horses and use technical indicators to improve their breeding and production programmes.

He commended the Society’s organisational efforts, highlighting its commitment to maintaining regular communication with owners and breeders and listening to their views and suggestions, helping develop championships and improve their organisation year after year.

He affirmed that the Rabdan programme is one of the UAE’s leading national initiatives to preserve the authenticity and bloodlines of Arabian horses, supporting the sustainability of this national heritage and safeguarding its status for future generations.