Dubai Municipality organises Cybersecurity Week to promote safe digital practices

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality is organising the first edition of Cybersecurity Week from 27 to 29 October 2026 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, coinciding with the global Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The event aims to strengthen cybersecurity and information security awareness among employees, enhance their ability to recognise digital threats and encourage the adoption of safe digital practices across the Municipality's operations.

The three-day programme features panel discussions, awareness workshops, interactive activities and an accompanying exhibition addressing cybersecurity risks and the importance of protecting institutional information, systems and digital assets. Attention will be given to common cyber fraud and social engineering techniques, including phishing messages, fraudulent links and impersonation attempts, equipping employees with practical knowledge to recognise potential threats and respond appropriately.

Cybersecurity Week brings together government entities, academic institutions and private-sector cybersecurity specialists to exchange expertise, share best practices and explore emerging developments in digital security.

Participating entities include the UAE Cyber Security Council, Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), Dubai Police, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Dubai, Exploit3rs Cybersecurity Academy, Moro Hub and Help AG Middle East.

The initiative forms part of Dubai Municipality's continued efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity and information security framework, recognising the essential role of employee awareness and responsible digital behaviour in preventing cyber threats. It also supports the Municipality's broader commitment to safeguarding institutional information, maintaining the integrity of digital systems and ensuring operational continuity.

Eng. Nasser Hassan, Manager of the Corporate Security Office at Dubai Municipality, said: "Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that depends on the awareness and actions of every employee. As digital technologies become increasingly integrated into our daily operations, it is essential that our teams have the knowledge and practical skills to recognise potential threats, protect sensitive information and use digital systems securely.

"Through Cybersecurity Week, we aim to strengthen a culture of vigilance and responsible digital behaviour across Dubai Municipality. By bringing together government entities, cybersecurity specialists and technology partners, we are creating opportunities to exchange expertise, explore emerging risks and reinforce the practices that protect our information and digital assets. These efforts contribute to a more secure and resilient digital environment that supports the continuity and efficiency of municipal services."

Among the event's activities is Cyber Maze, an interactive experience designed to test participants' cybersecurity awareness and strengthen their ability to identify and respond to potential digital threats. Through practical scenarios, participants will explore common cyber risks and develop a better understanding of the precautions required to protect information and systems.

The accompanying exhibition will showcase cybersecurity solutions, emerging technologies and best practices, providing opportunities for employees to engage with specialists and learn about developments in the sector.

Specialised workshops will also address evolving cybersecurity challenges, including risks associated with artificial intelligence, digital identity protection and the security of personal information. These sessions will provide practical guidance on recognising suspicious activity, handling information securely and reducing exposure to common digital threats.

Through Cybersecurity Week, Dubai Municipality aims to reinforce cybersecurity awareness as an integral part of its organisational culture, empowering employees to contribute to the protection of institutional information and digital infrastructure while supporting a secure and trusted environment for the delivery of municipal services.