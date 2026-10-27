Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endowment contributes 10,000 winter kits under 'Winter Clothing' initiative

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endowment has contributed 10,000 winter kits containing 70,000 items of clothing and heating supplies as part of the “Winter Clothing” initiative launched by Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The initiative aims to support one million beneficiaries in the Gaza Strip, alleviating the suffering of residents and helping them cope with harsh winter conditions.

Hamoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the winter kits were packed at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, with broad participation from student and community volunteers who prepared the aid for shipment to the Gaza Strip.

He noted that this participation embodies the values of solidarity and generosity and reflects the role of young people, educational institutions and humanitarian organisations in supporting on-the-ground relief efforts.

He affirmed that the endowment’s contribution to the “Winter Clothing” initiative continues the UAE’s longstanding approach of assisting those in need and providing relief to affected communities, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to meeting the essential needs of the Palestinian people.

Al Afari revealed that the total volume of humanitarian aid delivered to the Gaza Strip has exceeded 131,000 tonnes to date, with a total value of US$4.16 billion. This represents 46% of all aid provided to the Strip worldwide. He expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to all organisations involved in and supporting these humanitarian efforts.