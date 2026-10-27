Sharjah Ruler gifts Kalba women a tower

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a new initiative for the people of Kalba in the form of a women's tower which will be constructed in the area near the University of Kalba, across from the clock tower. The design is complete, and work is already underway on the tower's foundations.

His Highness stressed that launching new projects brings great joy to the people. His Highness recalled very happy childhood memories he has never forgotten, memories that remain vivid to this day, particularly the opening of the Al-Islah Al-Qasimia school.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah spoke on the "Direct Line" programme on Sharjah Radio and TV about the clock tower at the entrance to the University of Kalba. It is intended for all, but it is not really a suitable place for men, women and children to congregate in one area. That is why the existing tower is for men, and a second tower is being built for women at the far end of the university grounds, directly opposite the first. The new tower is under construction and has a very attractive design with a magnificent view of the area. It is located well away from any private homes so as not to intrude on the privacy of the neighbours. To the west of the tower is the university; to the east is the cooperative society, Kalba Creek and the island. Behind the tower is a public park and a cemetery. The park is quite large, going right up to the wall of the cemetery and has a large, air-conditioned, covered hall full of various games. This is the first of our parks of this type that we have developed in Kalba, and it is a gift to the people of Kalba. We intend to replicate it in other areas. The objective is to provide women with a space in which they can enjoy their time in complete privacy. The tower is being built and the architectural designs are with the engineer.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reflected, "We all celebrate the opening of new projects. I recall when I was a young lad in the first grade at primary school in 1947, when Al-Islah Al-Qasimia School opened. We'd hear the older folk singing, and we'd be absolutely delighted by it. One particular song stood out. It was attributed to Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah at the time. He gave it to the school principal, Mr Mohammed, to be sung by the students. When the principal asked who it was by, he was told, ‘No, it’s by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr I’. The children sang it, and we all listened to it. It was a 14-verse poem."

His Highness added, "For a long time I couldn't remember more than a few lines of that poem. I used to go around looking for the whole thing, asking my school friends what the poem was about, what the occasion was, why it was written. Eventually I found out it was a reply from Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr to the Omani poet Nasir bin Salim Abu Muslim al-Bahlani (the poet of Sohar). I only found the complete poem (14 lines in total) yesterday, just before the noon prayer. I read it several times and it is quite a piece despite its shortness. It is very much rooted in the occasion and full of imagery. There are quite a few other poems from my youth that I have tried to recall over the years, some of them recited by my late father and some of them from various people. I went to all the elders and could not get any information at all. By the grace of God I have finally found this very important poem of 1855 AH."

His Highness concluded by going back to his first grade memories, "I've got a picture of myself with my first grade classmates. I can see the mats we sat on, they'd stick to us when we stood up and they'd rise with us. You could hear the sound of them as you peeled them off and the edges would curl. There are so many details in those memories that time and the passage of life can't take away. I remember our first day at school too, we were all crammed at the classroom door being pushed around by the older kids. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr was coming in to open the school and we could hear a voice singing 'O honoured visitor, welcome, welcome!' We asked who was singing and found out it was Sheikh Mohammed, son of Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr. Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds, our lives have been full of so many beautiful moments which will always remain in our hearts."