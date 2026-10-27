Dubai Culture enhances cultural diversity at Dubai Public Libraries with Thai publications

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has received a curated selection of valuable Thai books and publications from the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Dubai.

The donation supports an initiative to build bridges of intercultural communication, strengthen knowledge exchange between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Thailand, and enrich Dubai Public Libraries’ collections with carefully selected intellectual resources highlighting Thailand’s history and cultural heritage. This reinforces libraries’ role as open spaces for intercultural dialogue and community learning.

The books were presented during a private ceremony organised by the Authority at Umm Suqeim Public Library, attended by Chakri Srichawana, Consul-General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Dubai, alongside representatives from the Royal Thai Consulate-General and the Thailand Foundation, as well as officials from Dubai Culture’s Dubai Public Libraries Department and International Relations & Cultural Diplomacy Department.

The ceremony marked the donation of about 32 English-language publications to Dubai Public Libraries, covering a range of subjects including Thai culture, heritage, history, arts, tourism, cuisine, and literature.

This marks the first joint book-donation initiative between the two sides, reflecting their commitment to expanding cooperation and enriching library collections with resources that let the public explore Thailand’s culture and heritage. The collection was carefully selected to align with Dubai Public Libraries’ collection development policy and will be available to visitors at Umm Suqeim Public Library once the necessary classification and cataloguing processes are complete.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdulrahman Kalbat, Acting Director of the Public Libraries Department, highlighted its importance in expanding cultural and knowledge exchange and developing international partnerships, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Cultural Strategy (DC33), particularly those related to global cultural leadership, cultural identity, diversity and inclusion. These efforts reinforce Dubai’s position as a global reference for culture and a driver of the creative economy.

He said, “This initiative reflects the Authority’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Thailand and opening new avenues for cooperation and knowledge sharing. It also fosters greater cultural connections and creates wider opportunities to explore the rich heritage and civilisational legacy of both countries.”

He added, “This collection represents a valuable addition to Dubai Public Libraries’ holdings, featuring publications that highlight Thailand’s history, heritage, cultural identity and arts. The initiative also reaffirms the important role of libraries as vibrant spaces for learning and creativity, while supporting the Authority’s vision of making culture accessible to everyone.”